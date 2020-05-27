Velma Clinton
1932 - 2020
Velma Louise Clinton
April 17, 1932 - May 21, 2020
Velma passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lenity Assisted Living at the age of 88.
She was born on April 17, 1932 in Hebron, Missouri to Virgil and Elsie Johnson. Velma is survived by her sons Terry (Mary) Clinton of Caldwell, ID and Ted Clinton of Nampa, ID; grandchildren Matthew Clinton, Salmon, ID, Kimberly (Steven) Sheppard of Mission Viejo, CA and great-grandson Liam Sheppard also of Mission Viejo, CA. A brother, Lester (Betty) Johnson, of Eagle Rock, MO, a sister Norma Jean Ash of Republic, MO, and sister-in-law Wanda Johnson of Pomona, MO.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband Claude Clinton; parents Virgil and Elsie Johnson; sisters Wilma Pace, Helen Venter and Hester Gooding; and brother Claude Johnson.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Wilder Cemetery under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel. Special thanks to Lenity Assisted Living and staff and Signature Hospice for their compassionate care given to Velma. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wilder Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
