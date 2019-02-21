Irene passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Irene was born to Fred and Margaret Gohl on April 1, 1930 in American Falls, Idaho. She graduated from American Falls High School in 1948. Irene met Harold Deeg while working at the ASC office. They married on May 6, 1951. Harold passed away on March 18, 2009.



Irene worked for Power County Hospital until she retired in 1995. She was very active at St John's Lutheran Church. She was a beautiful soul who touched many lives, including her beloved family and her friends.



Irene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold, brother, Clarence Gohl and sister, Emma Lampe.



Family includes daughter, Linda (Ron) Duncan, Marty (Cindy) Deeg and Stan (Robin) Deeg; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, on Saturday, February 23 at St John's Lutheran Church, 656 Tyhee Street, American Falls, Idaho. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Falls View Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, 656 Tyhee Street, American Falls, Idaho 83211 Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary