Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Dry Creek Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Deines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Thurman Deines


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arnold Thurman Deines Obituary
Arnold Thurman Deines
Arnold Thurman Deines passed away in Boise on June 13, 2019 with family by his side at the age of 84. Arnold was born in Torrington, Wyoming on June 7, 1935 and raised in Garden Valley, being the oldest of his brothers and sisters. Living in Garden Valley he met his beloved wife Brenda Ladas. He served in the Army as a medic in Germany at a hospital base and then moved back to Idaho in the late 50's where he worked as a logger. He moved to Boise where he worked in construction as a superintendent for King Construction for over 20 years. He then started his concrete business, Arnold Deines and Sons Concrete, until his retirement. He was involved in the design and construction of many concrete freeway overpasses in the Treasure Valley. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; he also enjoyed many hours in his shop as a master carpenter. He was President of the Owyhee Motorcycle Club for many years and loved being with his community of friends and family.
He is survived by his son Mike, daughter Cheryl, son Dennis and grand daughter Kendra. Papa will be truly missed but he is now with his dearest wife, Brenda.
Graveside services will be Friday, June 28 10:00 am at Dry Creek Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now