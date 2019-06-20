Arnold Thurman Deines

Arnold Thurman Deines passed away in Boise on June 13, 2019 with family by his side at the age of 84. Arnold was born in Torrington, Wyoming on June 7, 1935 and raised in Garden Valley, being the oldest of his brothers and sisters. Living in Garden Valley he met his beloved wife Brenda Ladas. He served in the Army as a medic in Germany at a hospital base and then moved back to Idaho in the late 50's where he worked as a logger. He moved to Boise where he worked in construction as a superintendent for King Construction for over 20 years. He then started his concrete business, Arnold Deines and Sons Concrete, until his retirement. He was involved in the design and construction of many concrete freeway overpasses in the Treasure Valley. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; he also enjoyed many hours in his shop as a master carpenter. He was President of the Owyhee Motorcycle Club for many years and loved being with his community of friends and family.

He is survived by his son Mike, daughter Cheryl, son Dennis and grand daughter Kendra. Papa will be truly missed but he is now with his dearest wife, Brenda.

Graveside services will be Friday, June 28 10:00 am at Dry Creek Cemetery. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary