Bobby Carver
1971 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Carver
1971 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Lloyd Carver passed away on October 8, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. He was born on August 15, 1971, in Boise. He is survived by his parents Patty and Bruce Baird of Star, his sister Nicole (Rob) Young, of Eagle, his father Guy Carver of Boise and grandmother, Winnie Murphy, of Meridian.
A viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise. Funeral service will be Friday, October 16, at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1920 S. Locust Grove. A graveside service will follow at Cloverdale Memorial Park. http://bit.ly/bobbycarver

Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
