Robert "Bobby" Carver
1971 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Lloyd Carver passed away on October 8, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. He was born on August 15, 1971, in Boise. He is survived by his parents Patty and Bruce Baird of Star, his sister Nicole (Rob) Young, of Eagle, his father Guy Carver of Boise and grandmother, Winnie Murphy, of Meridian.
A viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise. Funeral service will be Friday, October 16, at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1920 S. Locust Grove. A graveside service will follow at Cloverdale Memorial Park. http://bit.ly/bobbycarver