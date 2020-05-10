Chad Raymond White

Chad Raymond White, 41, was born April 9th, 1979, to Larry and Donna (Sedlacek) White, in Nampa, Idaho. Chad was in a hurry to come into the world, as he was almost born in the parking lot.

As a child, Chad was always surrounded by family. His brother Josh, stepsister Marni, and stepbrother Sam. He particularly loved spending time with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. This love of family followed Chad into his adult years. He would, often, be found with the group of cousins, Luke, Molly, Shantel, Brandon, and later, Jason, Rachel, Kristie, and Jake. Chad was proud of his family. He loved sharing pictures and good news with anyone who would listen. His nephew, Kaleb, was the best baseball player, in his eyes, and he bragged about him constantly. Chad had two other second cousins that he took on as his nephews, as well. Wyatt and Weston loved their "Uncle Chad," and he loved them. Chad was honored to be named Weston's Godfather.

Chad loved spending time outdoors, whether it was at his favorite swimming hole in Crouch, fishing lakes with his Dad, his brother Josh, and the rest of his family and friends, or snowmobiling with his cousins on the family property in Crouch on the Blue Bomber, or simply sitting around the campfire with those he loved. Chad never took these moments for granted. He also loved traveling to watch his beloved Mariners and Bears play. But Chad's greatest accomplishment, according to him, would have to be catching the notorious big mackinaw at Warm Lake. He never stopped bragging about it.

Chad was loved by everyone who met him. His warm smile and easy laugh made him so fun to be around. He made many friends over the years, at his job at Commtek Solutions, and gained the respect of all who worked with him.

Chad is survived by his father and stepmother Larry and Merry White; brother Josh (Stephanie) White; stepsister Marni Moore, stepbrother Sam (Valerie) Moore; grandparents Beulah Sedlacek, Paul and Lois White; and countless uncles, aunts, cousins, and family. We all love and miss you, Chad. We'll see you on the other side.

Services to be held at a later date.



