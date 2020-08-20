David Paul Jackson12/11/1974 - 08/15/2020The Lord called David (Dave) Paul Jackson home on August 15, 2020. Dave was born and raised in Boise, Idaho where he graduated from Centennial High School in 1993. He continued his studies at the University of North Texas, where he was a member of the Delta Phi chapter, Theta Chi Fraternity (nickname Spud), met his wife Cathy, and graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor's in Emergency Administration and Disaster Planning. He went on to continue his studies at the Naval Post Graduate School (NPS) and graduated in 2011 with a master's in Homeland Security and Defense.Dave started his career with the Idaho Bureau of Disaster Services in 1998, as the training and exercise coordinator for the State. He traveled the state working with county coordinators developing critical response plans and training material where he made close friends and working partners throughout the state emergency service community. He continued serving the state and became the State Hazard Mitigation Officer. Upon his departure from Idaho, Dave received an award for his distinguished service from the governor in 2013. He continued his career with the Texas Department of Public Safety in the Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division. While serving the State of Texas, he eventually took a position with Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), where he knew his calling was in Hazard Mitigation. Dave continued his mission serving/traveling the state, conducting training, and delivering the mission on Hazard Mitigation. Dave enjoyed working with his team and the entire TDEM staff, and anyone in the Emergency Management Field. Dave knows his TDEM colleagues will continue to "Fight the Good Fight" for the citizens of the State of Texas. Through his travels with Idaho and Texas, countless trips to the Emergency Management Institute (EMI) in Maryland, and meeting people from across many states, Dave was always in contact with someone discussing Emergency Management and how to better protect his fellow citizens. His side gig for the past 7 years, was teaching Emergency Management Classes at Idaho State University. Dave was a board member of his HOA community, enjoyed bowling, jazz music, a cold one, and played saxophone in a jazz band. Dave and Cathy were partners in every aspect of life and supported each other both at work/ home. Dave and Cathy enjoyed attending North Texas football games on Saturday's, supporting their Alma Mater (Go Mean Green) and travelling together.In lieu of flowers, the family has 2 causes important to Dave: Boise Fire Burn Out fund and Texas Firewalkers:Boise Fire Fighters Local 149 Burnout Fund:Texas Firewalkers:Dave is survived by his wife Cathy Dupree Jackson, parents Andrew/Randee Jackson, brother & sister-in-law Mike/Jenn Jackson, Robert/Lucy Dupree (in-laws), brother -in- law Gary/Jenny Dupree, Shane/Amanda Dupree, Slade Barber, Braxton Bearden(nephews), Kaci Dupree, Tempe Barber, Harley Dupree (nieces) . Dave enjoyed a close relationship with his entire family including several aunts, uncles, and cousins.