Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Cherry Lane LDS Church
3020 Cherry Lane
Boise, ID
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Cherry Lane LDS Church
Interment
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Emmett Cemetery
Deanna Larsen
1950 - 2019
Deanna Larsen was born May 23, 1950 in Emmett, Idaho to Wayne Birch Larsen and Uarda Van Leuven Larsen. She was born 8 minutes before her twin brother, Dean Martinus Larsen. She passed away in Boise, ID where she lived most of her life. Deanna grew up with her family in Emmett, living in the same home until she left for college. She attended Wardwell Elementary and Butte View Elementary, Emmett Jr. High School and graduated from Emmett High School in 1968. Summers were spent working in the orchards around Emmett, thinning apples and picking cherries.
She went to Ricks College for two years and finished her college at BYU in Provo, graduating with her Bachelor of Arts in Clothing and Textiles. After graduation, she worked in the insurance business for 27 years, retiring after a disabling illness.
Deanna never married or had children of her own, but she received much happiness in caring for nieces and nephews. They played a major part in her life, and she loved each one. Deanna grew up loving to draw, and enjoyed sewing, quilting, and other crafts.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Uarda Larsen; an older sister, Iva Lou Larsen Mellin ; and a younger sister, Patsy Larsen Garrett. She is survived by her older sister, Eunice Bramwell, and her twin brother Dean Larsen.
A viewing will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. At the Cherry Lane LDS Church, 3020 Cherry Lane, Boise, Idaho. Interment will be held in the Emmett Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Services are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 7, 2019
