Dad passed away very peacefully in his sleep Wednesday night May 15th, 2019, surrounded by his family, friends, and his puppy, Allie Oop, succumbing to the effects of lung cancer.

Preceding his death were his parents, his brother Robert G. Steele, former wives Judy Steele-Schaefer and Luanna (Pond) Steele of Seattle and his four-legged buddy Jake.

Dad was born in Nampa, Idaho on Ground Hog's day, 1937 to George and Leota Steele, Don joined his brother Bob and then his little sister Sandi completed their family.

They later moved to Boise where dad attended North Junior High and Boise High School. Dad left school early to join the US Air Force, and returned to attend ISU. Dad wasn't much for school and returned to Boise to join his father at Otis Elevator as a service tech. Still restless, Dad got into the truck driving business, working for several companies, including the mining operations in Bear Valley, before landing at Boise Cascade house moving, where he would spend the biggest part of his career.

Dad married Judy Collins and raised Kathy, Luanna, Bob, and Keith. The separation of the road proved too much and they split in 1980. Several years later, dad had a chance meeting with his high school sweetheart, Luanna Pond and he moved to Seattle where they were married and 'started over'. After several great years together, Luanna passed away unexpectantly. Don retired and moved back to Boise in 2007 to be closer to family and get to know his grandkids. Dad immediately looked up his partner Sherlene Brown, and since May 1st of that year they have been enjoying life together ever since. Dad was welcomed by Sherlene's sons, Stan, Warren, and Charlie with whom he developed very close relationships.

Dad grew up enjoying the outdoors of Idaho. One memory was of his dad dropping he and his brother off as teenagers up the south fork of the Payette river and agreeing to meet them at Banks in 3 days. What an adventure that must have been. Dad went hunting often, rarely carrying any ammunition as he just enjoyed watching the animals. He enjoyed watching BSU football his whole life, though he would always bet on the Vandals at the season finale. He also enjoyed watching the Mariners with Sherlene later in life.

At the age of 66, dad decided to take a 2500 mile motorcycle trip with his brother to see southern Utah. This would become an annual tradition that would include his sons, niece, friends, and even Sherlene to Yosemite, Colorado, Oregon, Canada, and Yellowstone. In fact, he saw most of the west over the next few years from a completely different perspective than his Kenworth. A stroke in late 2015 slowed him down but dad insisted on keeping his motorcycle endorsement and CDL in place, just in case.

Don is survived by his longtime companion Sherlene Brown, children Robert (Brenda) Steele, Keith (Benita) Steele, Luanna (Aaron) Phelps, and Kathryn (Greg) Arnold, grandkids Bradley Steele, Nicole Scott, Ricky Steele, Lorena McClure, Eric Steele, Donald Price, and Warren Price Jr. Great grandchildren are Kelly, Emerson, Adrianna, Easton, Blake, Jason, John, Benjamin, Lukas, Josh, Jessie, Jacob, and Isaac.

The family wishes to express great gratitude to the very caring people at MSTI and St. Lukes Hospice for all of their support. Dad requested that we hold no services. His family will inter his remains at a later date. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 26, 2019