Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Graham


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Graham Obituary
Donald M. Graham
1949-2019
Don Graham, 69 of Meridian, passed away March 26, 2019, with family by his side.
Don was born December 19, 1949 in Ontario, Oregon to Melvin and Rose (Hubbard) Graham. He was raised in Payette and New Plymouth, graduating from New Plymouth High School in 1968.
Known for his quick wit, teasing nature, and the stories he loved to tell. His hunting trips and adventures with his Uncle Tommy Hubbard and his brother Ralph were among his favorites.
He married Sallie Latham on August 15, 1969. He graduated from Boise Junior College in 1970. A gifted mechanic, he worked for BF Goodrich, he was a crusher Foreman for both Boise Paving and Rock Contractors, and a technician for Western States in Twin Falls.
Don married Diane Arnold on March 30, 1985. They enjoyed fishing at Brownlee and Cascade, bicycle rides, and gardening. They enjoyed looking for treasures at auctions and yard sales; it didn't really matter as long as they were together.
He is survived by his wife Diane, their children Kathie (Brian) Gladhart, Brent (Mary) Arnold, Bob (Geneive) Graham and Lori (JC) Berrey. Grandkids Leah, Majesta, Mitch, Levi, Tyler, Beth, Tanner, Louie and 4 and 7/8 great grandchildren, his brother Ralph Graham. Don was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister-in-law Judy Graham.
If desired, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to The Greater Idaho Chapter at www.alz.org/idaho.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, Idaho.
Please visit Don's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now