Services Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 888-5833 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Accent Funeral Home 1303 North Main Street Meridian , ID 83642 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Kuna High School 637 E. Deer Flat Rd Kuna , ID View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Kuna High school 637 E Deer Flat Rd Kuna , ID View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Kuna High Performing Arts Center 637 E. Deer Flat Rd Kuna , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Donald Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Wayne Johnson

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald W. Johnson passed away in Meridian, Idaho on March 2, 2019. Don was born on March 4, 1937 in Nampa, Idaho to Cliff and Zelma Johnson. He grew up on the family dairy farm in Kuna. Don attended school in Kuna when all grades were set in a single building on Fourth Street. Most of the old school building is gone, but Don's old gymnasium still stands today. "We didn't have school buses even back then", Don had said. "We had a truck with a tent top and the only heat in the winter was the exhaust." Don graduated in 1955 from Kuna High School with 37 other students. While attending school, he went to the National FFA Convention in Kansas and met President Eisenhower. He attended the University of Idaho and graduated in 1959 with a Bachelors degree in Agricultural and Life Science. While attending his sister's wedding, Don met Mary Holm, a bridesmaid. Don and Mary were the only two singles in the wedding party. Mary recalls her first encounter of Don, "When I first met him, I thought he was handsome; I always joke that he got to walk me down the aisle twice." Don served in the Idaho Air Guard from 1959 through 1965 as an Air Policeman until he was medically discharged. Don married the love of his life, Mary, on June 24, 1960. That same year, they built their home on the family farm next to his parents. Don and Mary worked side by side with a dairy business for 40 years and farmed their acreage that grew from 40 to about 300 acres. While raising their family, the couple decided it was their duty to give back to their community. He enjoyed working with people and seeing things happen, being a part of the leadership. Don was an active member of the Kuna Grange for more than 50 years along with his wife, Mary. He was a trustee on the school board from 1979 till 1982. During his 14 years as a fire commissioner, he helped find funds to build the current fire station and build the fleet of trucks and emergency medical professionals. He also served as one of the first members of the Kuna Library board of trustees. One of Don's proudest moments was helping pass the bond to build the Kuna Public Library. Don hired Anne Hankins as the library director, who started a children's story time reading program of which Don's grandchildren, Kara, Krysta and Dayne, were the first enrolled. Don and Mary headed up the project, Words for Thirds, for the Kuna Grange that has delivered dictionaries every year to third grade students for about 15 years. Don really enjoyed motivating and watching kids expand their horizons, set goals, and believe in themselves. The Johnsons have been active members of the Kuna United Methodist Church since 1960. Though they have recently taken a step back from some leadership roles, their presence of generosity and stewardship is still apparent in the community. Their motivation was not to have accomplishments but to build a better community for future generations. Through a lifetime of service to the community, they have seen multiple generations benefit from the library, the schools, and the Kuna FFA. Family was very important to Don. He brought these same principles home while raising his family. His sons look to him as a loving, caring and thoughtful father. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and three sons: Chuck Johnson (Sarah) of Kuna, Idaho, Norm Johnson (Jamie) of Adrian, Oregon and Greg Johnson (Kelli) of Cascade, Idaho. He has eight grandchildren; Shane Johnson, Jeremy Johnson (Kamber), Kara Johnson, Krysta Huling (Zac), Dayne Johnson, Braydon Johnson, Jared Johnson (BreAnna), Jordon Johnson and six great grandchildren; Jacie Johnson, Kenzie Johnson, Ashton Johnson, Grayson Johnson, Kathrynn Huling, and Rebekah Huling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Don's name to Kuna FFA: Don and Mary Scholarship Foundation, C/O Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Rd. Kuna, ID 83634

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Kuna High Performing Arts Center, 637 E. Deer Flat Rd in Kuna. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 5:00-7:00 PM at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. in Meridian and Saturday, March 9th from noon to 1:00 PM at Kuna High School. Burial will follow at Kuna Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for Don's family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 7, 2019