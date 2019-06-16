Andrew Glen 'Ace' Nielsen

96 Years

Andrew Glen Nielsen 'Ace' was born to Andrew and Flossie Nielsen on December 27, 1922 in Kuna, Idaho. Andrew Sr. had come to the U.S. from Denmark as a young man with his parents. Glen was born on the family dairy farm. Glen passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 96 and went to be with Jesus on May 22, 2019. He is survived by his beautiful wife Pauline, three wonderful children; Vicki Jones (Ben), Leroy Townsend (Cheryl), Verlyn Townsend (Twila), Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, beloved nieces and nephews and friends. One of Glen's greatest qualities was to support, encourage and help those around him to pursue and achieve their dreams. With wit and courage Glen was very successful and inspired others to be prosperous. He grew up on Black Cat Road on the Nielsen Family Dairy. Glen graduated from Kuna High School and continued his education at Boise Junior College. While attending BJC he played shortstop on the baseball team. Glen was a sports fan and was resolute in his support of Boise State University athletics. Even in his last days he said to tell the coach he was thinking about the team. Being an alumnus of BJC, Glen was pivotal in establishing the Blue Thunder Marching Band. Glen also graduated from University of Idaho. He obtained his degree in Dairy and Agriculture. Glen was among the first Smokejumpers of Idaho and jumped in the summer months to pay for his college tuition. During World War II Glen served in the Navy as an aviator, 1942-1945. At the Nampa Warhawk Air Museum you will find his display, 'A Community Goes to War'. He was involved in the Idaho Dairy Association and was president of the Meridian Dairy Days. Glen also established Idaho American Navion Society and coffee gatherings for his smokejumper comrades. At one point, Glen was president of the Nampa Toastmasters International. Glen was a man who understood the importance of fellowship. He wanted his friends to gather and maintain contact with each other. Glen was a respected pillar of his church. He will be sincerely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22nd at 11:00 AM in the Meridian Senior Center: Center at the Park, (1920 N. Records Way, Meridian, Idaho). In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa, Idaho 83687 208-465-6446 Published in Idaho Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary