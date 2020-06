Herman, John M., 84, of Mountain Home, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2020 at a Meridian care center. A memorial service will be held at 11AM, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Elks Lodge BPOE #2276, in Mtn Home. Inurnment will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, in Boise, at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

