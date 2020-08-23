1/2
Melvin Kemper
1925 - 2020
Melvin Dean Kemper
March 25, 1925 - August 10, 2020
Melvin was born in Page, Nebraska to Theodore and Emma Kemper. He was the youngest of 6 children. He served in the Navy during WWII from 1943 to 1946. He married Delores Keifer in 1949 and they had 3 children. He worked in construction all his life. His most rewarding accomplishment was being the Project Superintendent for the Morrison Performing Arts Center in Boise, Idaho along with numerous other work projects in his career.
He loved spending time with his wife, and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, playing cards with friends, music and reading. His 95 years of life were well lived with loving family and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Delores; sons Mark (Linda) and Bruce (Debra) Kemper; daughter Linda (Gary) Citti; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, a private inurnment at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131


Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
