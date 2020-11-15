Michelle McCormick Jonsson

1966-2020

Michelle, a devoted mother to her four children, Chenoa, Khamia, Darius, and Tevian, walked into the Light on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020. Michelle was born in Bellevue, Washington, to Ilene and Eldon McCormick, joining her older sister Sonja. Raised from early childhood in Boise, Idaho, Michelle was gifted with her wonderful stepmother Barbara, and her stepfather Larry Leasure, and with three younger brothers, Sean, Aaron, and Brian McCormick. She attended MIU, Maharishi International University, in Fairfield, Iowa. There she met fellow student, Orn Johnsson, of Iceland. Orn graduated and moved to California, but in James Dean fashion, came roaring back into her life on a great steed, which closely resembled a motorcycle, and swept her up. This brave soul birthed all four of her children at home with a midwife, which speaks volumes. She is loved and missed in so many ways. We send her Love and Grace.



