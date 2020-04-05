Home

Robert Dennis Abbott


1953 - 2020
Robert Dennis Abbott Obituary
Robert D Abbott
66
Robert Dennis Abbott died peacefully at home in Portland, Oregon on Marcy 30, 2020. He was born to Arlene and Marvin Abbott in Parma Idaho, the second of three children. He grew up on the family farm, graduated from Parma High School then served in the US Air Force. After earning a bachelor's of science in agricultural economics from the University of Idaho, he worked as a commodities broker before moving into telecommunications management during which time he earned a master's of arts in psychology at New Mexico Highlands University. He finished his career as a Real Time Energy Trader at Bonneville Power Administration retiring December 2016 due to illness.
Rob was a friend and mentor to many using his keen intellect and ready wit to offer insights tempered with compassion and humor. He was an avid photographer and voracious reader, adept conversationalist and boon companion.
He is survived by his wife, Lynnda; sisters Karen Abbott and Nancy (Rick) Waller; two nieces, three nephews, three great nephews, one great niece and a passel of cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Arlene Abbott of Parma, Idaho, his nephew Jeffrey Abbott Winther, three aunts and thirteen uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for Summer, 2020. We request that memorial donations be made in Rob's name to The Dougy Center.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020
