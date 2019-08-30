Home

Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Rockies
717 N. 11th St.
Boise, ID
Committal
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd.
Boise, ID
Roger Stamy

Roger Stamy Obituary
Stamy, Roger S., 92, of Boise, passed away August 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. A committal service will be held, 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise. Contribution may be made in Roger's honor to wreathsacrossamerica.org. To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 30, 2019
