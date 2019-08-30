|
Stamy, Roger S., 92, of Boise, passed away August 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. A committal service will be held, 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise. Contribution may be made in Roger's honor to wreathsacrossamerica.org. To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 30, 2019