Sharon Rae Miller

July 30, 1952 - May 18, 2019

Sharon Rae Miller, 66, of Boise, Idaho, passed away suddenly on May 18, 2019. Sharon was born in Roseburg, OR on July 30, 1952. She graduated from Arcata High School. Sharon was married to Steve Miller on December 28, 1986; they were married 32 years.

Sharon worked in various departments for Boise State for the past 13 years. She enjoyed BSU football, traveling in her RV, gardening and most of all spending time with and visiting her family. Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all those who knew her.

Sharon is survived by her husband Steve, daughter Lindsay Glasgow of Boise, ID, son Sean Miller of San Jose, CA., son Alan Miller of San Jose, CA., 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brothers Claude Nelson, Steve Nelson, and Jack Nelson, sisters Karen Ivy and Jan Bainbridge, and her former spouse Duffy Wood.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; brother's, Curtis Nelson, Kenneth Nelson, and Jerry Nelson.

Remembrances may be made in the form of a memorial gift to the Women's Sports Fund at Boise State Athletics by going to http://boi.st/WomensSports. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary