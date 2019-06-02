Thelma Allen

November 28, 1920 ~ May 27, 2019

Thelma was born November 28, 1920 in Jerome, Idaho to William H. Martin and Dorothy Martin (née Beck). She was the second of three children, with older brother, William H. Martin Jr. and younger sister, Louise.

She attended Maple Grove grade school, and graduated from Boise City High School in 1938, and went on to attend the Links School of Business in Boise, where she studied bookkeeping and stenography. After graduation, she worked for Idaho Power and was a member of the early Idaho Power Ski Club.

On the 14th of May, 1941, she married, Dale Allen. Their first home together was in Wapii, Idaho. Wapii was the first of several small towns in Idaho where they lived while Dale worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. Thelma and Dale moved to Nampa, in 1948 and settled into the community.

Thelma was a Cub Scout Den Mother in the 1950's in Nampa, and her scouts still stop and say hello!

Thelma and Dale were Active in the community, belonging to the Nampa Bow Chiefs archery club in the early 1960's and were long time members of the Owyhee Gem and Mineral Society. They traveled extensively in Idaho studying the history and geology of the state.

Thelma became a member of United Federation of Women, Nampa Chapter: The Century Club. She was a longtime member, holding several important offices, including president. She attended the UFW state and national conventions, forming many lasting friendships.

Thelma had a long lasting interest in her city and state's history. She was an active member of the Nampa Historical Society, often participating in field trips to find the Oregon Trail through southern Idaho. She also traveled to England and New Zealand and at 85, gave hang gliding a try!

Thelma's warmth and willingness to help others made her a friend and even "Mom" to many. She will be missed by us all.

She is survived by her sister, Louise Duvall; her son, James Allen; 3 granddaughters, Kathryn Henderson, Mary Ecklund, and Priscilla Glynn; and 5 great-grandchildren; with nieces and nephews in Idaho, Nevada, Washington and Canada.

A viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM with services beginning at 10:00 AM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. Graveside services will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave. Caldwell. To visit Thelma's online guest book or to leave condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com. 208.466.3545 Published in Idaho Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary