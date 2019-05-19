Vicki J Markus

January 8, 1955- May 2, 2019

Vicki J. (Edgerton) Markus passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at home of natural causes and will join grandson Reece Wayne Hadlock and the others that have gone before her. She was born on January 8th 1955 in Blackfoot, Idaho to O.D. and Sharon Edgerton.

The family moved to Nampa in 1969 where she attended school, graduating from Nampa High in 1973. During this time, she met Wayne Markus and they were married in 1975. They soon added three daughters to their family.

Vicki spent several years working outside the home and enjoyed family excursions and camping. She was known as the "gourmet campfire cook". She also enjoyed many different crafts such as making many unique wreaths, driftwood Santas, and various shadow boxes. Vicki loved holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas.

Vicki's children, grandchildren and all their activities were a highlight of her life. Later in life Wayne's work took them to many different places, from coast to coast and even Ireland. Vicki supported Wayne by setting up a new home (not just a house) in each location.

Vicki is survived by her husband Wayne, daughters Holly Markus-Martinez, Abby & Sam Nieto, and Katie Hadlock. Her mother Sharon Edgerton, sister Christine Robb (Steve Lind), Jennifer Posey and family and Christopher Haeg, her grandchildren Dakota & Penelope Martinez, Alex & Lydia Nieto and Steele Hadlock. Sister-in-law Diane Markus, her children Mindy Wolverton, Amy Nixon, Joe Franssen and their families. Cousins Bruce and Gary Edgerton and their families, extended family, many special friends and her beloved cats.

In lieu of flowers or plants the family suggests remembrances to ASPCA or your favorite humane shelter.

Celebration of Life will be held in Nampa Lakeview Park at the fireplace on Sunday June 9th, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary