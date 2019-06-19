Marie "Ruby" Daigle Cornett, 90, of Rural Hall, N.C., died at her home on June 11, 2019.
She was born on March 22, 1929 to Ursin Adam and Emma Bergeaux Daigle in West Lake, La. She was the widow of Wayne G. Cornett.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis G. and Sherry Cornett of Rural Hall, N.C., Wade R. and Teresa Cornett of Rural Hall, NC; sister, Lou Regan of Church Point, La.; brother, Carl J. Daigle of Jennings, La.; and three grandchildren.
The family received friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Graveside services followed in the Comers Rock Cemetery with Rev. Randy Whitman officiating.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Cornett family.
