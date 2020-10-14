An Thi CaterAnderson - Nguyen An Thi Cater, 71, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.An was born on June 22, 1949 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam. She was affectionately known as "Aunt An" by all who loved her and she was famous for her Vietnamese chicken that she brought to all of the family get togethers. An and her husband, Roger, were devoted to each other and you rarely saw one without the other. She was a long-time member of Temple Baptist Church.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Roger Dale Cater; and sister-in-law, Sue Milford of Anderson, SC. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 12:00-1:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Hurte officiating. Burial will be at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at 3:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.The family will be at the home of Rayne Hale, 411 Dove Tree Lane, Anderson, SC 29621.