1/1
An Thi Cater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share An's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
An Thi Cater

Anderson - Nguyen An Thi Cater, 71, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

An was born on June 22, 1949 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam. She was affectionately known as "Aunt An" by all who loved her and she was famous for her Vietnamese chicken that she brought to all of the family get togethers. An and her husband, Roger, were devoted to each other and you rarely saw one without the other. She was a long-time member of Temple Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Roger Dale Cater; and sister-in-law, Sue Milford of Anderson, SC. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 12:00-1:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Hurte officiating. Burial will be at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at the home of Rayne Hale, 411 Dove Tree Lane, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved