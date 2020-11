Or Copy this URL to Share

David Tate



Anderson, SC - David Tate, age 86, of Anderson S.C., passed Tuesday at the Rainey Hospice of the Upstate. Funeral Services will be held Monday, 3:00 PM at M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Public Viewing: Sunday 12:00 PM until 6:00PM Monday, 9:00AM until 2:00 PM. The family is at Reginald and Deborah Gillard 705 Ila Street, Anderson, SC. Foggie-Holloway Funeral Home is serving the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store