Anderson - Donna Caroline Lawson, 58, wife of Chet G Lawson and resident of Anderson, South Carolina, died May 30, 2019.



Born in Greenville, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Donald H. and Ruth B. Hartman. Mrs. Lawson was the youngest of two surviving siblings, Rebecca Jane Hartman of Greenwood and Amy Celeste Hartman of Greenville.



Mrs. Lawson attended Southside and Riverside High School as well as Greenville Technical College. Mrs. Lawson was a retired mechanical engineering designer.



Surviving are two daughters, Ashley R. Batson of Greenville and Karla M. Crisp and her husband Brian, of Charleston. As well, she was the proud and loving grandmother of four, Cash and Georgia Batson and Isla and Sage Crisp.



Mrs. Lawson loved working in her flower gardens and took great joy in her dogs and cats.



She had a unique ability to make everyone she met feel loved.



A celebration of life is planned for later in the summer.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. animal shelter, 1320 US-29 Anderson, SC 29626.



