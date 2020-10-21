John W. Dickson, Jr.Anderson, SC - John Wesley Dickson, Jr., also known affectionately as "Pops", went to Heaven to be with Jesus on October 17th, 2020. The LORD graciously allowed him to be surrounded by his wife, 3 children, and his pastor as he made his way home. John fought valiantly for 3 years to beat Stage 4 colon cancer. He grew up in Marion, SC and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and later obtained his Masters Degree at Clemson University. For those who knew Pops, though, he was a tried and true Gamecock and never missed watching a game.He was married to Sandra Gilley Dickson, also known as "YiaYia", for 47 years. Their romance spanned a total of 50 years and she will forever carry him in her heart. John is survived by his sons, Jonathan and Jason (Kim) and daughter, Jennifer Meeks (Tony). He leaves behind his 3 beloved grandchildren, Jacks and Jameson Dickson and Gracyn Meeks. He is also survived by his younger sister, Ann Dickson Hollerbach. He leaves behind his most faithful companion, Chloe Beth Dickson, his Chocolate Labrador Retriever. He was predeceased by his parents Wesley and Helen, brother Maxcy, and sister Helen Oates.Pops never met a stranger. He touched so many lives along the way and always with a beaming smile. He so loved his career as a high school guidance counselor. Pops lived on the lake with YiaYia , loved boat rides, and could dock the boat better than anyone in the family! Pops liked to collect coins and take lots and lots of photos. He made sure all of our memories were documented. They were a treasure to him. Pops adored his 3 grandchildren and loved spending as much time as he could with them. Pops and his granddaughter Gracyn shared many afternoon adventures together, a love for dogs, and collecting coins. They were best friends. Jacks and Jameson loved Pops because he would always be silly with them. Sometimes Pops was a pirate and other times he was an elephant or a giraffe. Pops was a really fun granddaddy! Pops was also a faithful and active member of his church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. His love for the LORD was always present and he instilled that love in his children and grandchildren.The receiving of friends will be non-traditional and held on Saturday, October 24th from 11:00AM to 2:00PM outside on the portico of Sullivan-King Mortuary, located at 3205 N Hwy 81, in Anderson, SC. It will be a drop-in, social distancing and masks encouraged. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 209 E Broad Street, Anderson, SC at 5pm for immediate family only. Following this service, an outside celebration will be held around the columbarium in the church memorial garden at 5:50pm. Everyone is invited. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Come celebrate the wonderful life of John Wesley Dickson, Jr.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 Broad Street, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary