Lillian Gordon
Lillian Gordon

Due West - Lillian Todd Gordon, 90, of Due West, wife of the late Milton Gordon, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born in Iva, SC to the late Ernest and Rosa Lee Strickland Todd.

For the past 30 years, Mrs. Gordon has been employed with the Erskine College Dining Hall. She loved her job and, to many, was considered the face of the dining hall. The students loved her dearly and she regarded them as family. Mrs. Gordon was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Sallie Todd Josey and Alma Todd Czach.

Mrs. Gordon is survived by her close friends, Kenneth and Martha Wood and family and the Erskine College students and faculty.

Funeral services will be 3:00PM, Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Ashley officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
