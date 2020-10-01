Roxanne Goss WoodAnderson - Roxanne Goss Wood, 63, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home with her husband by her side.Born January 20, 1957 in Cleveland, TN, she was the daughter of the late Julius Goss and Roxie Johnson Goss. Roxanne never met a stranger and loved talking to people. When you saw her, she was always wearing a smile! Roxanne enjoyed crafts and she loved to cook. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church, Greer, SC.She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Dennis Wood; children, Shannon Moss (Jay), Jamey Stansberry, and Julius Stansberry; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Goss.The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Wood Memorial Park, Greer, SC with Rev. Doug Goss officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the AnMed Health Cancer Center, AnMed Health Foundation, 800 N. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29621.