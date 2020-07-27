Allen Williamson
Allen Williamson, 74, formerly of Wilkinson, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Warsaw, Kentucky.
He was born February 13, 1946, in Indianapolis. He owned and operated Progressive Plating before his retirement. Allen was an active member of the Millersville Masonic Lodge #126 F. & A.M, the Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite, and of the Murat Shrine. He had been Past President of the Indianapolis Shrine Horse Patrol. He attended Paint Lick Baptist Church in Warsaw, KY. He was a car enthusiast, loved horses, boating, and enjoyed snowmobiling.
Allen is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Neal) Williamson; mother, Betty M. (Duffy) Williamson; son & daughter-in-law, Allen & Darlene Williamson, Jr; grandchildren, Justin, Brooklyn, & Noah; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Ira A. Williamson; children, Donald & Cheri Williamson; and brother, David Williamson.
Services will be at Noon Friday at Wilkinson Church of Christ, 7293 IN-109, Wilkinson, IN, with Pastor Kenny French officiating. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to Condo & St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Wilkinson.
