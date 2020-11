Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl "Joel" Tyson 64 passed away November 13, 2020. Services will be Sat. Nov 28 noon at Universal Ministries Worldwide with calling from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Union Grove AME Zion Cemetery in Goldston NC . Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Memorial Chapel.









