Daniel "Danny" J. Franklin
Indianapolis - Daniel "Danny" J. Franklin, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020 after reaching the age of 64 years. He died of natural causes at his home and will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Danny was born on March 23, 1956 in Denville, NJ to Earl James and Mary Joan Franklin. He grew up on the North side of Indianapolis and enjoyed spending his youth playing baseball, fishing and generally enjoying sports and the outdoors. He ran track in high school and went to the State Finals in high jump. He attended Purdue University and followed the teams with great zeal.
As a young man he developed a passion for carpentry and woodworking. Several of the pieces that he made during his formative years are still in use by various members of his family. He continued to develop his love of carpentry throughout his lifetime in both his professional and personal life.
Danny always had an entrepenurial spirit and ran his own business, Franklin Tile & Construction, beginning in the late 90s. He prided himself on his commitment to craftsmanship and would work tirelessly to ensure that his clients were happy and his tile and marble work would last the lifetime of a home.
In 1982, he met his best friend and lifelong companion, Rebeka "Becky" Morris. They were married on August 18, 1990. The couple spent the next 30 years raising Becky's children, whom he loved as his own. He turned their home into a testament to his artistic talents with tile and marble. He cherished his visits to his sister's cabin in Colorado. Danny loved his dogs and gardening but mostly spending time with his grandchildren.
Danny will be remembered for his curious and inquisitive nature. He loved reading and exploring new places. He was known by his family to go on long drives for the simple joy of seeing new things and discovering new places. Danny was indeed his own man, unpretentious in every regard. His friends and family will miss his big voice and even bigger heart.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, James and Joan Franklin and step-daughter, Melissa Morris.
Danny is survived by his loving wife, Rebeka Franklin, step-children, Christopher and Nicole Morris, his beloved grandchildren, Charlie, Sam, Rebeka and William as well as 5 sisters, Sue, Mare, Beth, Jean and Anna and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Cherry Tree Shelter at Fort Harrison State Park on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1-3 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic 1505 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201. Arrangements by Leppert Mortuary-Nora Chapel www.leppertmortuary.com
