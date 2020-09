Or Copy this URL to Share

Ester Mae Howard



Indianapolis - Ester Mae Howard, age 96, Indianapolis, passed away September 26th. Viewing will be Saturday, October 3rd, from 10 am to 12 noon at the Metro Church of Christ; located at 5565 Moller Road. Due to the current health environment, the service and burial are private. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.









