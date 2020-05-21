Fern Francis Stout Rippy
Fern Francis Stout Rippy, age 92, passed away 1:35 AM Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. She had been in failing health the past year. Fern was born at home, in Indianapolis on October 23,1927 to the late Edgar N. and Ethyl Foltz Stout, the youngest of 11 children. Her eight brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.
Fern graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1945. Her first job was downtown Indianapolis with Hoosier Casualty. In November of 1943 Howard Rippy, Sr. asked Fern for a date to a ballgame and there was no looking back for either of them. They were married on September 1,1946 at Mt. Olive Methodist Church, Ben Davis, IN. They enjoyed a wonderful life together with 73 years of marriage until Howard passed on February 5, 2020.
In 1953 they leased Dandy Trail Farms in Indianapolis. They worked side-by-side in making the farm a success and remained there until 1965, when the farm was sold to the city of Indianapolis for the construction of Eagle Creek Reservoir. Their three children enjoyed the rural life on Dandy Trail, playing in the fields while Fern helped Howard with working the farm.
In 1965 they purchased a farm near Ladoga and remained there the rest of their lives. In addition to the joys and rigors of being a farm wife, from November 1966 through July 1988 Fern was employed at the Ladoga State Bank which became First National Bank/Bank One.
She enjoyed giving back to the community volunteering with Ladoga Grade School, board member of the Ladoga-Clark Township Public Library and later at several Crawfordsville nursing homes where she enjoyed reading and visiting with the residents. Along with Howard she was active with Farm Bureau, Ladoga Lions Club (where she was famous for her pies and coleslaw at the annual fish fry). She traveled extensively with Howard when he served as District 5 Director of Indiana Farm Bureau. She was a charter member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Speedway, IN where she taught Sunday School and member of the choir. All three of their children were married in that church. Fern was a member and last attended Ladoga Community Church.
Surviving are her three children: Karen Sue Carney (Tom) of Lafayette, Mary Elizabeth Bennett (Craig) of Amerlia, FL, Howard E. Rippy, Jr. (Mary Lee) of Ladoga, and grandchildren Catherine Memelli (Ferdi), Cheryl Durham (Chris), Allison Bennett (Nick), Ryan Rippy (Whitney), Rachel Scott (Chris), Cody Bennett, and Megan Bennett; great grandchildren Eri Memelli, Reagan Rippy, Oliver Rippy, Carson Bennett, Nora Bennett, and Samantha Durham, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Ladoga Cemetery with Pastor Bob Vice officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Ladoga-Clark Township Public Library or Ladoga Community Church. Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate is assisting the family. To sign the guest book or share a memory visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020.