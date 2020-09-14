1/1
Glenn Snow
Noblesville - Glenn Snow, 86, of Noblesville, passed away September 12th, 2020. He was born September 6th, 1934 in Lula, Kentucky to parents Alvin and Zora (Blankenship) Snow. He graduated from Clayton High School, where he was an impressive athlete, lettering in both basketball and baseball.

Glenn served his country in the United States Army.

On August 11th, 1962, Glenn married the love of his life, Ruth. They spent 32 wonderful years together before she passed away in 1995.

He was a Job Setter for Chrysler Motor Company for many years before retiring in 1996. Glenn was an honest, hardworking man. He loved bass fishing and enjoyed bowling.

Glenn is survived by his children Darrell Snow, Melody Wanner (Paul), and Michael Snow; grandchildren Deborah Snow, Joshua Wanner, and Brandon Snow; great- grandchildren Alyssa Snow and Isabella Snow.He will be missed by all.Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Snow and his siblings Bes Blankenship, Everett Snow, Cosby Snow, and JR Snow.

Glenn's visitation will be Friday, September 18th, from 10am- 12pm at Flanner Buchanan Memorial Park. His funeral service will follow at 12pm. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2020.
