Honorable Thomas Joseph Carroll
Marion County - The Honorable Thomas Joseph Carroll died peacefully on October 5th at the age of 78.
Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Fox) Carroll, children T.J. (Catherine) Carroll of Indianland, South Carolina, Adam (Kristen) Carroll of Carmel, Indiana, and grandchildren Jacob, Ally and Avery. His children and grandchildren remember him as a generous and loyal person who encouraged them to work hard and pursue their dreams.
He was born on August 12, 1941 in Muncie, Indiana to Joseph and Lillian Carroll. He graduated from Scecina High School and Indiana University. He was also a graduate of the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis in 1967.
He met Carolyn while they were both working for the Indiana Court of Appeals and were married on August 26, 1967. After being admitted to the bar, he worked as a Law Clerk for Federal District Court Judge James N. Nolan. He then worked as an attorney in private practice for twenty years. In 1988 he was appointed Judge of Marion County Municipal Court by Governor Robert D. Orr and re-appointed by Governor Evan Bayh. He retired January 1, 2019 serving out his last six year elected term as Judge of Marion County Superior Court after 31 years on the bench.
His time on the bench can be summed up by the quote from Harry S Truman, "I never gave anybody hell. I just told the truth and they thought it was hell."
Tom was actively involved in the community as a PTA member and officer, volunteer coach and referee, and a Charter Member of the School-to-Career Program. This program enables students to serve apprenticeships and experience job shadowing in various career positions, as well as facilitating school tours of the court system. As a Superior Court Judge, he saw the importance of involving our youth in school and career activities. Tom said, "I have devoted my entire legal career to two things that mean very much to me - the responsible administration of civil justice and the betterment of my community and Marion County through my role as an attorney and judge."
Prior to taking the bench he was a part owner in several Thoroughbred race horses.
A private ceremony will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Judge Carroll to the McKinney Law Fund at the Indiana University McKinney School of Law at the Indiana University Foundation, PO Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6460, or online at https://mckinneylaw.iu.edu/giving/index.html.
The family would like to thank staff at the IU Simon Cancer Center for their compassion and care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019