James Northard, Jr
Indianapolis - James Fred Northard, Jr. was one of the good guys. He passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 67. James was born in Indianapolis on August 14, 1952 to James and Mary Northard, who have preceded him in death. James married Pam on October 9, 1976 and was a dedicated and loving husband. Together they raised two children, Jessica and James. For over 40 years, James worked in the HVAC industry and built successful businesses in that field. He took great pride in the quality of his work and in treating his customers right. James enjoyed going on drives, listening to Celine Dion, and laughing with friends and family. He was a champion spitball shooter and a doughnut connoisseur. Most of all, James excelled at being a father and grandpa and relished in any activities involving his three grandsons: Russ Young, Gus Young, and Jimmy Northard. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and compassionate heart.
James is survived by his wife, Pam; his two children, Jessica (Gabriel) Young and James (Amy) Northard; his three grandsons, Russell Young, Augustus Young, and Jimmy Northard; his brother Richard (Debbie) Northard; his sister Linda (Russell) Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends can pay their respects at a drive-thru viewing, which will be held at Singleton and Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, from 12:00 to 1:00pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors will remain in their vehicles. A celebration of life will be organized at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a public-school teacher's classroom through DonorsChoose.org.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.