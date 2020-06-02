James Northard Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Northard, Jr

Indianapolis - James Fred Northard, Jr. was one of the good guys. He passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 67. James was born in Indianapolis on August 14, 1952 to James and Mary Northard, who have preceded him in death. James married Pam on October 9, 1976 and was a dedicated and loving husband. Together they raised two children, Jessica and James. For over 40 years, James worked in the HVAC industry and built successful businesses in that field. He took great pride in the quality of his work and in treating his customers right. James enjoyed going on drives, listening to Celine Dion, and laughing with friends and family. He was a champion spitball shooter and a doughnut connoisseur. Most of all, James excelled at being a father and grandpa and relished in any activities involving his three grandsons: Russ Young, Gus Young, and Jimmy Northard. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and compassionate heart.

James is survived by his wife, Pam; his two children, Jessica (Gabriel) Young and James (Amy) Northard; his three grandsons, Russell Young, Augustus Young, and Jimmy Northard; his brother Richard (Debbie) Northard; his sister Linda (Russell) Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends can pay their respects at a drive-thru viewing, which will be held at Singleton and Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, from 12:00 to 1:00pm on Friday, June 5, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors will remain in their vehicles. A celebration of life will be organized at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a public-school teacher's classroom through DonorsChoose.org.

You are invited to visit our website, www.singletonandherrmortuary.com to share a memory or send condolences to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Singleton & Herr Mortuary
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 648-2378
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved