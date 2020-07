Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - James W. Beecher, age 73, Indianapolis, passed away July 13th. Services Monday, July 20th at 11 am with calling from 10 am. Burial Washington Park North Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services.









