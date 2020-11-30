Joseph V. Maddox, Sr.
Indianapolis - 86, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. He was born February 14, 1934 to the late Charles and Clara Maddox in Kokomo, Indiana. After high school, Joe married Beverly Jane Robertson on August 24, 1953 before beginning a career in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War and Vietnam War. He retired at Fort Benjamin Harrison as a Command Sergeant Major in 1975. Joe continued working at Fort Harrison Finance Center for 20 more years, retiring in 1996.
Joe and Beverly were members of Northside Baptist Church. He will be remembered for his love of family, compassion for others, his love of country and love of our Lord. He had a servant's heart and was always willing to help those in need. Joe was a great father, grandfather, husband and friend. His loyalty and dedication were an inspiration to all who knew him.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.
Joe is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly Jane Maddox; children, Jeffrey J. (Michele) Maddox, Marlon J. Maddox, Joseph V. Maddox, Jr., and Jason S. Maddox; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary, Clara and Lucy. He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher John Maddox; brothers, Ed, James, Clee, Gene, Louis, Garland and Floyd Maddox.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warriors
Project, 230 West Monroe St., Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606, or to the Alzheimer's Association
Indiana Chapter, 50 E. 91st Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. www.shirleybrothers.com
A live streaming of the service for Joseph Maddox, Sr. can be accessed by clicking on this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/58992192