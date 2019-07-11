Juanita Mitchell



Speedway IN - Juanita Mitchell, 92, passed away at home on July 7, 2019, surrounded by people who loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband William Mitchell and was a loving wife, mom, grandma, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend. She is survived by her daughters, Terry Mitchell Strohm and April Mitchell (Bob) Czenkusch, her grandson Mitch (Mandy) Strohm, her brother Leon Bunch, and many other family members who also loved her. Juanita is now drinking margaritas, playing cards, and telling jokes with Bill, family members, and friends that she hasn't seen in a while.



Visitation will be held at Conkle Funeral Home in Speedway on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Juanita's name to the IU Simon Cancer Center. Please make memorial gifts payable to the IU Foundation, indicate "in memory of Juanita Mitchell" on your gift, and mail to the IU Simon Cancer Center, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019