Kathleen Nadin
Plainfield - Kathleen McNemar Nadin, age 97, of Plainfield, In. passed away peacefully at Cumberland Trace Wednesday April 30, 2020. The funeral service will be private and is being arranged by Hampton Gentry Funeral home. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church Missions Fund, 600 Simmons St. Plainfield, In 46168. Burial will be at Edgar Cemetery, Paris, Ill. Kathleen was born January 25, 1923 in Chrisman, Ill. the daughter of the late Mavoureen and Walter McNemar. Kathleen, "Katy" as she was known too most, attended grade schools in Chrisman, Paris and Georgetown, Ill. In 1941 she graduated from high school in Chrisman, Ill. Upon graduation Katy enrolled in Business school in Terre Haute. Became a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and continued there until joining the first contingent of the newly created SPARS of the United States Coast Guard in which she served from 1943 to 1945. She was in the first group of SPARS to train at Palm Beach SPARS training center. While there Katy was 1 of 12 to go on a submarine training cruise through the nets of the Florida coast. She was also the first woman to fire a gun off of a naval battleship. Home on leave in Paris, Ill. she met her future husband Joseph Hilton Nadin who was also home on leave, 4 days and 4 dates later, in uniform, they married March 7, 1945 and remained so until Joe's passing in November of 2008. When asked why so quickly, she replied "there was a war going on, you didn't mess around". Besides being a proud homemaker she was active in scouting, being a Girl Scout leader and an active supporter of the activities of Boy Scout troop 399. She was a faithful, 61 yr. member of the Plainfield United Methodist church. She loved the Lord and was active in The Tuesday morning prayer group, Golden Girls and Rachel Circle. She especially enjoyed the birthday lunches. Attending church with her family was time she cherished. When asked: What is the one thing you hope for? Her response was "Remember to pray. God Loves you and will help you. Nothing is too difficult for him. You have to believe in him no matter how hard things get, how tuff it is- take it to the God in prayer". Not being idle, Katy worked for the Alcoholic Beverage Commission in the advertising department for a number of years. She was also an Avon Lady. Her sales calls to many of the small towns in western Hendricks county were looked forward to as much for her pleasant company as for the cosmetics she sold. Katy loved playing cards, Euchre groups, Bridge clubs Gin, Hand n Foot, Dominoes and crossword puzzles, anything to keep her mind busy. Surprising her family, she took up painting 30 years ago and produced many paintings that are treasured by her friends and family. Her legacy contains not only the works of her hands but those of her heart. Her great sense of humor was enjoyed by all. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and great aunt. A friend to all she met. Responding to a recent question: What accomplishments are you most proud of? Katy said: "I am proud that I was in the service. I am proud that I chose Joe Nadin and he chose me. I am proud of Jerry and Patty. I am proud of their spouses. I am proud of my grandchildren and their spouses and each one of my great grandchildren". A blessing to each and missed by all. We're sadden by her passing but joyful she's left her earthly struggle behind and is with our Lord and Savior. Along with her husband Joe, Katy is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Andrea Sue Nadin. She is survived by her son Jerry (Sue) Nadin, her daughter Patty (Wayne) Zaricor, 2 Grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Plainfield - Kathleen McNemar Nadin, age 97, of Plainfield, In. passed away peacefully at Cumberland Trace Wednesday April 30, 2020. The funeral service will be private and is being arranged by Hampton Gentry Funeral home. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church Missions Fund, 600 Simmons St. Plainfield, In 46168. Burial will be at Edgar Cemetery, Paris, Ill. Kathleen was born January 25, 1923 in Chrisman, Ill. the daughter of the late Mavoureen and Walter McNemar. Kathleen, "Katy" as she was known too most, attended grade schools in Chrisman, Paris and Georgetown, Ill. In 1941 she graduated from high school in Chrisman, Ill. Upon graduation Katy enrolled in Business school in Terre Haute. Became a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and continued there until joining the first contingent of the newly created SPARS of the United States Coast Guard in which she served from 1943 to 1945. She was in the first group of SPARS to train at Palm Beach SPARS training center. While there Katy was 1 of 12 to go on a submarine training cruise through the nets of the Florida coast. She was also the first woman to fire a gun off of a naval battleship. Home on leave in Paris, Ill. she met her future husband Joseph Hilton Nadin who was also home on leave, 4 days and 4 dates later, in uniform, they married March 7, 1945 and remained so until Joe's passing in November of 2008. When asked why so quickly, she replied "there was a war going on, you didn't mess around". Besides being a proud homemaker she was active in scouting, being a Girl Scout leader and an active supporter of the activities of Boy Scout troop 399. She was a faithful, 61 yr. member of the Plainfield United Methodist church. She loved the Lord and was active in The Tuesday morning prayer group, Golden Girls and Rachel Circle. She especially enjoyed the birthday lunches. Attending church with her family was time she cherished. When asked: What is the one thing you hope for? Her response was "Remember to pray. God Loves you and will help you. Nothing is too difficult for him. You have to believe in him no matter how hard things get, how tuff it is- take it to the God in prayer". Not being idle, Katy worked for the Alcoholic Beverage Commission in the advertising department for a number of years. She was also an Avon Lady. Her sales calls to many of the small towns in western Hendricks county were looked forward to as much for her pleasant company as for the cosmetics she sold. Katy loved playing cards, Euchre groups, Bridge clubs Gin, Hand n Foot, Dominoes and crossword puzzles, anything to keep her mind busy. Surprising her family, she took up painting 30 years ago and produced many paintings that are treasured by her friends and family. Her legacy contains not only the works of her hands but those of her heart. Her great sense of humor was enjoyed by all. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and great aunt. A friend to all she met. Responding to a recent question: What accomplishments are you most proud of? Katy said: "I am proud that I was in the service. I am proud that I chose Joe Nadin and he chose me. I am proud of Jerry and Patty. I am proud of their spouses. I am proud of my grandchildren and their spouses and each one of my great grandchildren". A blessing to each and missed by all. We're sadden by her passing but joyful she's left her earthly struggle behind and is with our Lord and Savior. Along with her husband Joe, Katy is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Andrea Sue Nadin. She is survived by her son Jerry (Sue) Nadin, her daughter Patty (Wayne) Zaricor, 2 Grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 2 to May 3, 2020.