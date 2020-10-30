Mary Catherine PylandIndianapolis - Mary Catherine "Cathy" (Johnson) Pyland, 71, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on October 23, 2020. Cathy was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 9, 1949 to parents, Leland L. and Renetta C. (Smith) Johnson. During her career, Cathy worked as a paralegal with Barnes & Thornburg LLP.Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Renetta; brother, Leland "Corky" Johnson and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Holsonback.She is survived by her brother, James "Jimmy" Johnson; sisters, Diana Pehler and Sandra "Sandy" Keller (John); sister-in-law, Carol Johnson; brother-in-law, Jerry Holsonback; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family will remember Cathy privately.