Petro "Pete" Tom
Petro "Pete" Tom

Indianapolis - 94, passed away July 27, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to his late parents, Mike and Salva Tom who immigrated from Macedonia. Pete graduated from George Washington High School, Indianapolis, in 1943. He was a proud resident of Indianapolis his entire life. At 17 years of age, he joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country from 1943-1946 during the WWII conflict. Pete was employed by Ford Motor Company/UAW Local 1111 for 31 years and retired in 1994. He was active in several organizations including the VFW, Post #2999 being a lifetime member; the American Legion Post #495 for 47 years; and 50 years with the Moose Lodge #17. Pete was awarded the Fellowship Degree om May 31, 1983. For 70 years Pete enjoyed the Indianapolis Speedway and Indy Car racing participating in the Indy 500 practice sessions and qualifying activities every year.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington St. Indianapolis. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel.

Pete is survived by his son, Thomas (Nadine) of MD; grandchildren, Christopher (fiancé Elena) of SC, Tami (Nicklaus) of MD and Michele (Michael) of MD; and great-grandchildren, Weston and Jace of MD. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Carl, Boris, Thoma and Charles; sister, Fania; and great-granddaughter, Hannah. Pete leaves behind many nieces and nephews; all his Ford buddies; and his very, very "special family", Wendy and Kenny Bland.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pete's name to the American Diabetes Association and/or the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
