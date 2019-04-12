Services
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 882-0772
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Richard Thomas Obituary
Richard Thomas

Indianapolis - Richard Steven Thomas passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 24, 2019. He was 73. He was a Marine Corps Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War and serving as an interpreter in at least two languages across several continents. He attended IUPUI, majoring in Economics, then became a People's Bank assistant manager for 10 years, then briefly working for the State before retiring. Rick was preceded in death by his parents: Robert T. and L. Marie Thomas, elder brother: "Bobby", and by one nephew: Larry. He is survived by four siblings: Ray Thomas, Angela Hilleman, Patti (David) Gentry, and Dennis (Karen) Thomas, and by his nephews and nieces: Robert, David, and Diane Thomas, Anita Hill, Michael Thomas, Lorne and Cameron Gentry, and Stacy and Marissa Thomas. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN. 46227. Arrangements by Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 12, 2019
