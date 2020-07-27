Rosemary Tillery
On July 26, 2020, Rosemary Tillery was called home to be with the Lord. She was a graduate of Washington High School-1951, and married to the love of her life, Sidney Tillery March 23, 1952.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents: Fred Henry and Hazel Jane (Marshall) Hoffmeyer and her sister; Barbara Jane (Hoffmeyer) Harbison
Rosemary was an accomplished pianist/organist at an early age. At age 14, she received organ lessons from noted teacher Ruth Noler. Offered an organ scholarship at Butler University, and played for West Washington Street UMC, Wesley UMC, and later at Calvary Tabernacle of Indianapolis.
Rosemary was an avid marksman and craftsman, having won many state fair ribbons for crocheting, knitting, counter cross stitching, and quilling (an ancient Japanese art form). She also enjoyed embroidering.
Rosemary served as a founding member and President of the Indianapolis Ostomy Association, and she gave motivational counseling to colostomy and Ileostomy patients.
Rosemary went to church all her life but in 1986 she met the Lord Jesus in a born again experience.
Rosemary was courageous to the end, a fought the good fight, unselfishly devoting herself to her husband of 68 years, her son, and her family. She will be truly missed by family and friends.
Rosemary is survived by her husband: Sidney Tillery, son: Michael Fredrick (Anita) Tillery DDS, grandchildren: Lisa Jane (Kendall) Tillery-Hayden, Nathan Michael Tillery, Daniel Ryan Tillery, Courtney Kathleen (Greg) Tillery-Bornstein, Christopher Neville Tillery, and great grandchildren: Gregory Wayne Bornstein III, Michael Neville Bornstein along with many nieces and nephews.
Calling will be held on Thursday July 30, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 4 - 8 pm with additional calling on Friday July 31, 2020 at the funeral center from Noon -1 pm followed by the funeral service at 1 pm.
Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the United Ostomy Association https://www.ostomy.org/donation-form/
. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com