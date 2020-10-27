Ruby Alice Miller
Indianapolis - Ruby Alice Miller, 96, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Ruby was born June 26, 1924.
Ruby is survived by her daughters; Pamela Carman, Deborah Miller, and Stephanie Holdaway (Charles). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father William Prinz and mother Leona (Ray) Prinz.
A visitation for Ruby will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main St, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruby's memory may be made to Dementia Society of America
, https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
.
for the Miller family.