1/1
Ruby Alice Miller
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Alice Miller

Indianapolis - Ruby Alice Miller, 96, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Ruby was born June 26, 1924.

Ruby is survived by her daughters; Pamela Carman, Deborah Miller, and Stephanie Holdaway (Charles). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father William Prinz and mother Leona (Ray) Prinz.

A visitation for Ruby will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main St, Beech Grove, Indiana 46107, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruby's memory may be made to Dementia Society of America, https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com for the Miller family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
3177861476
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved