William Eugene Gilvin, Jr.
Greenwood - William Eugene Gilvin, Jr., 83, Greenwood, passed away peacefully at home August 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Gilvin was born in Indianapolis on July 10, 1937, to the late William Gobel and Flossie Pearl (Holland) Gilvin.
He graduated from Emmerich Manual High School and proudly served in the United States Army, being honorably discharged as a sergeant. During his time in the Army, he was in the 505th Infantry, an elite force fire team and was an expert marksman. He truly was a quiet hero for the United States, with much of his work in the Army never being discussed. Mr. Gilvin was a master electrician, specializing in industrial robotics. He worked for Western Electric for more than 19 years and retired from Ford Motor Company in 2002, after 14 years of employment.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing in his earlier years. A gentleman farmer, he was also quite fond of farming and agriculture. Above all, he was fiercely loyal to his family. He was a quiet, yet very strong man, who will be fondly remembered for his honesty and integrity.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Bowe Gilvin; siblings, Leslie, Paul, Tommy Gilvin, Rosie Carlisle, and Maxine Carlisle.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Shirley (Williams) Gilvin; sons, Dan (Shelly) Gilvin, Mark (Diane) Gilvin; daughter, Kathy (Steven) Bailey; brother, Raymond Gilvin; five grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.
A private family viewing will take place Saturday, at Latham Funeral Home, Elkton, Kentucky. The graveside service will begin at 1 pm (CST), in Pea Ridge Cemetery, Elkton. A public celebration of life will take place at O'Riley Funeral Home, Indianapolis, at a later date. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
