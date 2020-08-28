1/1
ALBERT DAVID APPEL
Age 98 At the sage age of 98, (born July 5, 1922) has passed away. A man of music, of soil, of mischief, and of family, Albert is known to thousands of creative artists and performers around the globe as the man who gifted their world Appel Farm Arts Camp (which would grow to become Appel Farm Arts and Music Campus). He is survived by his wife Peimin Appel, sister Caroline Schoenbach (Joseph); children Judith Monroe (Doug), Aliza Appel, Toby Appel (Carolyn), and Julius Appel (Diana); step daughter Yi Guo; grandchildren Mischa and Ariel Monroe, Rebecca and Anna Morgan, Jordan and Shelly Appel, and Rochelle Oliver; great-grandchildren Ava, Ryan, Joshua, Nicholas, and Elizabeth Monroe; nieces and nephews Ruth, Hannah, and David Schoenbach, Daniel and David Rostan; and a much loved extended Kivnik and Appel Family. Albert was predeceased by his wife Clare Rostan Appel, and his children Naomi and Jordan who died from Tay-Sachs disease as young children. A graveside service and burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11am in Alliance Cemetery, Norma, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 28, 2020.
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
