ALFRED HOFFMAN

On August 25, 2020,
age 91, of Warminster. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Blumenfeld), father of Lisa (David) and Jon (Karen). Loving grandfather of Evan, Stephen, Elana, Michael, Jake and Joshua. Alfred was a veteran who served in the Korean War. He had a degree in accounting from LaSalle University and was a self-employed Certified Public Accountant. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Sunday, August 30th at 1 P.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Section Gabriel), 3573 Pine Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. In lieu of flowers contributions in Al's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.ww.goldsteinsfuneral.com