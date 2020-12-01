Of Marlton New Jersey passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2020, she was 83 years young. Alice was born in Rego Park, NY where she lived with her parents; Ardem and Nerses Bedrosian and her sisters Chris, Sonia, Dora and Lita. It was there she met and married Berdj Kalustyan, moved to New Jersey, and together they had 65 beautiful years together as husband and wife, as she nurtured a loving home for their 3 children. Alice was a beautiful, artistic, independent and caring women who loved her family and friends deeply. She was the anchor of the family, always bringing wisdom, insight and most especially fun and whimsy to all of our gatherings. Alice lived life to the fullest and with whatever occasion, party or event; she enjoyed taking things "over the top". Alice also had an artistic side. She loved painting, drawing, sculpting and music. Many of her creations are proudly shown in the homes of her children. Alice would contact each of her grandchildren every month on the full moon to sing them the "Moon Song". Alice will be sadly missed by her husband Berdj, her children; Ray Kalustyan and Karen Marchese, Gary and Carol Kalustyan and Kara Posey. She is also survived by her Grandchildren Carter Kalustyan, Kendall Kalustyan, Kalie Kalustyan and Dan Curtis, Kim and Jordan Patruskey, Kevin and Cait Kalustyan, Kyle and Meryl Posey, Greg and Olivia Posey and Geena Posey. Great Grandchildren Madison Patruskey, Layla Patruskey, Quinn Kalustyan, Will Posey and Thomas Posey. Alice is survived by her sister and brother in law Lita and Ara Nersesian as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME in Marlton, New Jersey. A Memorial Service to celebrate Alice's life will be held in the spring of 2021.



