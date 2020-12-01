1/
ALICE NINA (BEDROSIAN) KALUSTYAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Marlton New Jersey passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2020, she was 83 years young. Alice was born in Rego Park, NY where she lived with her parents; Ardem and Nerses Bedrosian and her sisters Chris, Sonia, Dora and Lita. It was there she met and married Berdj Kalustyan, moved to New Jersey, and together they had 65 beautiful years together as husband and wife, as she nurtured a loving home for their 3 children. Alice was a beautiful, artistic, independent and caring women who loved her family and friends deeply. She was the anchor of the family, always bringing wisdom, insight and most especially fun and whimsy to all of our gatherings. Alice lived life to the fullest and with whatever occasion, party or event; she enjoyed taking things "over the top". Alice also had an artistic side. She loved painting, drawing, sculpting and music. Many of her creations are proudly shown in the homes of her children. Alice would contact each of her grandchildren every month on the full moon to sing them the "Moon Song". Alice will be sadly missed by her husband Berdj, her children; Ray Kalustyan and Karen Marchese, Gary and Carol Kalustyan and Kara Posey. She is also survived by her Grandchildren Carter Kalustyan, Kendall Kalustyan, Kalie Kalustyan and Dan Curtis, Kim and Jordan Patruskey, Kevin and Cait Kalustyan, Kyle and Meryl Posey, Greg and Olivia Posey and Geena Posey. Great Grandchildren Madison Patruskey, Layla Patruskey, Quinn Kalustyan, Will Posey and Thomas Posey. Alice is survived by her sister and brother in law Lita and Ara Nersesian as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME in Marlton, New Jersey. A Memorial Service to celebrate Alice's life will be held in the spring of 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved