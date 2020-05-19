SUTCLIFFE

ALIDA "ALICE" GERTRUDE

(nee Peters)

92, of Venice, FL died April 23, 2020. Loving wife of James E. Sutcliffe, mother of James Jr. (Bernadette), Maryalice Sutcliffe- DeCamp, Edward, Jacqueline and the late Kevin and Robert Sutcliffe; grandmother of Sarah and Caroline DeCamp; sister of Geraldine, Mary, Pat, and the late Catherine, Joan and Henry. Born in Phila., daughter of the late Henry and Mary Peters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL, 34238.



