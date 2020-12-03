Age 76, of Drexel Hill, PA, and formerly of Ardmore, passed away on November 29th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Janis M. (nee Conway); his loving children Karen Clyde (Jim), Diane Petrucci (Rick), Carol MacLaughlin (Jamie), Anthony Jr. (Kelly), Francis (Lisa); his 13 cherished grandchildren; his one adoring great-grandchild; his dear brother Frank Meliti, and his treasured sister Frances Armandi (the late Skippy). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, December 5th, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 A.M., ALL IN St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.