Antoinette M. (nee Gatto) On October 9, 2020, of Swedesboro, NJ. Age 84. Wife of Richard. Mother of Susan M. Vail, Barbara Williams Scull (Brad) and the late Richard Mirenda, Jr. Grandmother of Dana, Lauren, Samantha, Gina, Tyler and Zach. Great-grandmother of Anthony, Jeremy and Veronica. Visitation Friday 9 to 11 A.M. at the EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Turnersville, NJ. Funeral Liturgy 11 A.M.



